PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Week one of the high school football season provided a lot of fireworks in big school football.

Metamora beat Notre Dame in the first ever meeting between the two perennial powers, 28-15.

In an intercity rivalry, Normal Community beat Bloomington 35-0, while Peoria High downed city rival Richwoods 62-27.

Other winners include Dunlap and Pekin on the road. Enjoy the highlights!