Week Six Big School Football Roundup

PEORIA, Ill. — Two huge games in big school football shake up the standings in the Big 12 and Mid-Illini Confereces.

In the Big 12, Normal Community knocks off Peoria High 42-38 thanks to six total touchdowns from Chase Mackey. The Iron improve to 6-0 overall and are in the drivers seat for the conference championship.

In the Mid-Illini, Morton (4-2) hands Metamora (5-1) it’s first loss of the season in a 40-30 contest. Morton, Metamora and Washington are now tied for first place in the Mid-Illini with 3-1 records.

Other winners include Notre Dame, Washington, Dunlap and Canton. Enjoy the highlights!