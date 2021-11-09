Welcome Back, College Hoops! Basketball Highlights For Nov. 9, 2021

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The college basketball season tipped off in grand fashion Tuesday night, with Illinois, ISU and Bradley men’s basketball all in action.

Despite playing without three starters, Illinois wins it’s season opener 71-47 at home against Jackson State. Jacob Grandison leads the Illini with 20 points.

ISU picks up an opening night victory at home, a 68-63 decision over North Carolina-Wilmington. Antonio Reeves scores a career-high 29 points for the Redbirds in the win.

Bradley begins it’s season on the road with a tough matchup against South Dakota State, who has won at least a share of it’s conference championship in the previous four season. The Braves lost 81-65 despite 15 points from Terry Roberts.

Meanwhile in women’s hoops, Bradley celebrated the beginning of the 2021-22 season with a celebration. The Braves received championship rings for their 2021 Missouri Valley Conference Tournament victory and then unveiled banners at Renaissance Coliseum. Bradley then beat Wright State 84-65 behind 23 points from freshman Caroline Waite.

Enjoy the highlights!