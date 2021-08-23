Welcome Back! Prep Soccer, Volleyball and Golf Recap for August 23, 2021

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Monday marked the opening night of high school soccer and volleyball across the state of Illinois.

Quincy Notre Dame beat Peoria Notre Dame in boys soccer by a score of 4-2, while Normal West beat Rochester 1-0 and U-High beat Sacred Heart Griffin 2-1. Elsewhere, Washington beat Richwoods in a thriller, 4-3.

In volleyball, Washington beats Richwoods in straight sets, while U-High and Dee-Mack also picked up victories.

At the Limestone Boys Golf Invitational at Coyote Creek, Macomb is the team champion behind a round of 67 from medalist Connor Hamm. Dunlap finishes second as a team.

Enjoy the highlights!