Wendling Twins Grappling Towards State Dreams

TREMONT, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Lucas and Cooper Wendling have a combined record of 60 wins and 5 losses during their senior seasons for Tremont wrestling. Not too shabby for twin brothers who didn’t actually start wrestling until six years ago.

“Growing up, we were always competitive. We didn’t start wrestling until sixth grade though,” Cooper Wendling said, who has a 27-3 record this season. “That first year, Lucas qualified for state and I didn’t, and that just made me more hungry. From there, every year we push each other to be better.”

“We are really competitive with each other, we’re always trying to show each other who is better,” Lucas Wendling said, who boasts a 33-2 record this year. “It’s always fun to compete that way, too. But we can always show each other a few tricks because each of us wrestles our own styles.”

The Wendling brothers love wrestling so much, they actually have a mat in their basement to work on their craft at home. Turks wrestling coach T.J. Williams says that work ethic shows up every day at practice and rubs off on the entire program.

“What’s so special about them is that everybody likes them. Like I said, they work hard and they are great leaders,” Williams said. “Just having the right attitude in the room that other wrestlers can feed off of.”

Now with their senior seasons coming to a close, they have one final goal to achieve: becoming twin state champions.

“We both want to win one this year so that we can be twin state champs,” Cooper said. “And so it’s definetly a lot more motivation for him, but also for me, because if he’s going to win a state title, I gotta win one too.”

“Our middle school always brings them down to watch the state finals, and I remember we were always watching them together. Thinking of the moment of when both of us are going to be down there and win the state title,” Lucas added. “So we’ve always been thinking about that moment, working hard and we’re really excited to try to complete that mission.”