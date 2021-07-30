Weston Walker Hoping Golf Game Grows With His Changing Frame

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — He loves to play golf but Weston Walker admits this summer has been a little challenging.

“I’ve played in a lot of tournament this summer but I haven’t played well,” Walker said. “I’ve gone through a lot of swing changes.”

One of the reasons he’s undergone swing changes is his body is changing. Weston’s parents say he’s grown somewhere near ten inches in the last year and a half.

That growth spurt has effected the Peorian’s shoes, his clothes and his golf game.

“It’s hard to go through growth spurts,” Walker admitted. “I gained 30 pounds over the winter. It effects your swing. I hit it a lot farther now so it’s harder to keep the ball in the fairway. I went through three sets of clubs last year. We have to keep getting new shoes, it’s crazy.”

Walker won a state golf title as a freshman at Peoria Christian School two years ago. Now the soon-to-be high school junior takes classes online and attends a Chicago-based golf academy twice a week in the winter.

Walker, 16, says the instruction he gets at TPA Player Service in Downers Grove has helped his game a lot. But now he needs his golf game to catch up with his growing body.

Since he is no longer playing for an Illinois High School Association school, Walker doesn’t get the chance to play in many tournaments in central Illinois. Instead, he plays a more national schedule.

“I’ve played in Arizona, Colorado and Missouri,” Walker said. “It’s a grind, for sure. We drive, we don’t fly. We drove 12 hours to Colorado. It’s tough.”

Walker is still growing as a player and as a teenager. And he thinks he still has some more growing to do.

“Hopefully a few more inches,” Walker said with a smile. “Because I will hit the ball farther and I’ll be taller than everyone else.”