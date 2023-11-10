NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Addy Horner’s 12 kills paced defending state champion Wheaton St. Francis to a 26-24, 29-27 win over Morton in the class 3A state volleyball semifinals at CEFCU Arena on Friday night.

The win sends St. Francis to the championship against Lincoln on Saturday. The Railers advanced to the title match with a three-set win over Chicago St. Ignatius in the semifinals.

Morton, which got 10 kills and eight digs from senior Graci Junis, will play St. Igantius for third place Saturday.