Will There Be Minor League Baseball? Chiefs Wants Answers

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — With Major League Baseball set for a july return, the question hundreds of minor league teams are asking is “What about us?” The Peoria Chiefs are asking the same thing.

The writing on the wall appears there will be no minor league baseball this summer, but nothing is official until the MLB Commishioners office makes a statement.

Chiefs General Manager Jason Mott is happy that baseball is coming back at its top level, but also wants some direction and closure about the minor leagues as well.

“We want baseball back, but we also want it back at our level. We’re kind of the forgotten over here, there’s still no decision,” Mott said. “While I’m happy that baseball is back, that’s great, it is bittersweet. You know, you’re happy for them, but we wish we were open, too.”

St. Louis Cardinals President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak confirms the club will pay all of its minor leaguers $400 a week through the end of the scheduled minor league season in August.