Williams to Return to Illinois; IWU’s Sosa is Division III Player of Year

PEORIA, Ill. — Da’Monte Williams wants more.

The senior from Peoria announced he’ll return to Illinois for a fifth season of college basketball on Wednesday. Illinois’ back court will now feature two fifth-year seniors in Williams and Trent Frazier.

And Illinois Wesleyan’s Kendall Sosa was named the Division III women’s basketball player of the year by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association on Wednesday. Sosa, a senior from Bloomington, averaged nearly 27 points a game this season in becoming the first IWU player to win this honor.