Wilson Georges Chasing More Than State Medals

BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Limestone junior track star Wilson Georges is running down multiple goals for the Rockets this year.

First and foremost, he has his eyes set on school records in the mile and two mile races.

“The Limestone school record is set by Nick Holmes who is an amazing runner,” Georges said. “He was a state champion in cross country. He ran (four minutes, ten seconds) in the 1600 and (nine minutes, five seconds) in the 3200.”

Georges is just three seconds off of those impressive times. And is heavily motivated to run down Holmes’ times this season.

“I remember in middle school looking at that record book and wondering if I would ever approach those records. It’s awesome to see that I am so close to them as a junior,” said Georges. “So it’s given me some motivation, something to work for this track season. He’s a legend and hopefully I can take down those records soon enough.”

Georges won the Shazam Cross Country state meet in the fall but that was an unsanctioned state title. But his main goal is to bring home an official Illinois High School Association track championship from Eastern Illinois University on June 18th.

“I’d love to go and get an official IHSA state title in track. This summer we are going to have an actual shot to go get one. It’s going to be awesome,” Georges said. “If you go there and win one of them, you’re in the record books forever. I’m up for the challenge and I’m super excited to go run against all those great guys from across the state, it’s going to be a lot of fun.”