PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The high school basketball and boys swimming season came to an end Saturday in Illinois.

The Washington boys and Morton girls captured Mid-Illini tournament championships, while the Normal Community boys and girls claimed Big 12 tournament titles.

In the pool, Normal Community finished the shortened season with an unbeaten record with a victory in the Intercity Swim Meet, while Dunlap won at the Peoria Notre Dame Swim Invitational. Enjoy the highlights!