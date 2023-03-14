MADISON, Wis. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Steven Crowl’s career best performance was too much for Bradley.

The 6-foot-9 junior scored 36 points in 33 minutes to lead Wisconsin past Bradley, 81-62, in the opening round of the National Invitation Tournament at Kohl Center on Tuesday.

Crowl had 19 points in the first half helping the Badgers run out to an early 13-point lead. But Bradley, which was making its 22nd appearance in the NIT, countered with a 7-0 run and trimmed the Wisconsin lead to five by halftime, 40-35.

But Wisconsin (18-11) outscored the Missouri Valley Conference regular season champs 41-27 in the second half. Rienk Mast, who scored his 1,000th career point in the game, led the Braves (25-10) with 14 points.