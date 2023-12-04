PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — This is about the time of the year Richwoods coach Will Smith says he gets his first idea of how a season might go.

“Every year is a new team,” Smith explained. “I say it takes six or seven games to get good momentum and get your rotations down.”

Seven games into the season, his Knights are 6-1, with the only loss coming to state-ranked Thornton, 67-65. Fans have been turning out in numbers to see the Knights with new team member of the team, Lathan Sommerville.

The Knights advanced to the sectional championship last year before losing to eventual state champ Metamora. Then this spring, Sommerville returned to Peoria after playing two years at a prep school in Georgia, and enrolled at Richwoods.

“I’m locked in now. I’m close to everybody, I’m comfortable with everybody,” said Sommerville who played some summer games with the Knights. “I don’t have to worry about getting to know anybody.”

For years, Richwoods has been a guard-dominated team. But this season, with the addition of the 6-10 Sommerville, they do look different.

“It definitely feels different, it’s opened up a lot of things,” said senior guard Jared Jackson. “Last year, I played a little in the post. So I can step out this year.”

Sommerville, who signed with Rutgers last month, says he’s excited about what he sees with this team.

“I can step (outside) too. We have different looks,” Sommerville said. “It’s adjusting to the game and the game plan.”

Richwoods gets another early-season test on Tuesday when it hosts Manual.

“We haven’t had a (post player) since Bill Cole, that’s 2006,” said Smith. “We’re getting used to and finding him. But he is such a willing and team player, he helps out a lot.”

So far he’s helped Richwoods look like a state contender this season.