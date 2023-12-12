PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – The Morton Potters remain undefeated in Mid-Illini boys conference play after defeating Pekin on the road 61-42.

Metamora bounced back after their upset loss to Morton last week with a 64-20 win at Canton. East Peoria defeated Dunlap in double overtime 83-71.

In a triple overtime slugfest, Prairie Central beat U-High 69-62. Tyler Curl led the way with 32 for the Hawks and scored his 1,000th career point in the process.

Other boys basketball winners were Washington, Peoria High, Lexington, Eureka, Brimfield, and Illini Bluffs.

Girls basketball winners were Notre Dame, Morton, Peoria Heights, Canton, Dunlap, Washington, Elmwood, and Illini Bluffs.

Enjoy the highlights.