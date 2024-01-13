PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Metamora beat Eastside High (NJ) 67-50 in the first day of the MLK Shootout at ICC.

Illini Bluffs beat Peoria Christian 38-36 in a fourth-quarter comeback of the ICAC Tournament Championship. Both teams each had a possession that stretched two minutes each as they were comfortable burning clock.

The HOIC tournament held it’s opening round at El-Paso Gridley High School on Saturday. Highlights from several games included above.

Washington, Morton, Dunlap, and Limestone girls all won in Mid-Illini action.