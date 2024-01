PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Washington High boys basketball won on the road at Mahomet-Seymour Tuesday night 63-57 in a non-conference matchup.

In the second night of quarterfinals for the 2024 McLean County Boys Basketball Tournament, Fieldcrest beat Heyworth 54-33 and Tri-Valley beat Flanagan-Cornell 60-45.

Farmington beat Peoria Heights in overtime and IVC squeaked out a conference win over Central Catholic 68-66.

Enjoy the highlights.