PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Fresh off its State Farm Classic title, El Paso-Gridley took down LeRoy at home 64-37.

Jonah Funk finished with a 23-point, 16-rebound double-double for the Titans. Drew Neal added 13 for EPG, who now sit at 12-2.

Other winners include Lexington, Heyworth, Tremont, East Peoria, Flanagan-Cornell and Canton.

In girls basketball, state-ranked Dee-Mack cruised to a win over Heyworth 57-14. The Chiefs jumped out to a 14-0 run to start the game.

Illini Bluffs girls beat Peoria Christian 80-18. Lily Luczkowiak finished with 23 points and five steals.