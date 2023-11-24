PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Metamora won an instant classic over Gray Collegiate Academy (SC) Friday evening in Washington during the Kevin Brown Memorial Tournament of Champions.

The Redbirds trailed by double digits but rallied to take down the two-time defending 2A South Carolina state champions 59-57. Metamora, the defending 3A Illinois state champs, did not have their first lead until there were 23 seconds remaining in the game.

Iowa commit Cooper Koch finished with a 29-point, 13-rebound double-double. Tyler Mason also provided multiple timely buckets that sparked the Metamora comeback.

Morton defeated Thayer, a state powerhouse in Missouri, 47-44 in a defensive battle. It clinched them the first Gray Ribbon Championship in the tournament’s history.

Other boys winners from Friday included Normal Community, Tremont and Princeville.

In girls tournaments, Morton, Richwoods, Peoria High and Dunlap each won their respective games.

Enjoy the highlights.