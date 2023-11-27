PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Normal Community boys basketball won the Intercity Tournament with a 57-54 victory over their archrival Normal West. Braylon Roman scored 18 points, including going 6-6 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter to seal the game.

Normal West fell just short of a miraculous comeback, bringing a 16-point deficit down to just a three-point game in the final minute. The Ironmen made just enough free throws to seal the game.

U-High defeated Bloomington 62-37 in the nightcap of the Intercity Tournament.

In girls basketball, Illini Bluffs, Fieldcrest, and Brimfield came away with wins.

Morton baseball signed four players to regional community colleges, virtually guaranteeing the high school teammates will face each other in college.

Tanner Spangler and Tyler Pippin are headed to Heartland Community College, who are the reigning DII NJCAA national champions. Noah Suttles will be going to Spoon River College and Spencer Timm signed with ICC in East Peoria.

Enjoy the highlights.