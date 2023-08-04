PEORIA, ILLINOIS (WMBD) – The Peoria Chiefs won 1-0 over the Cedar Rapids River Bandits for their 6th straight win Friday night. Left fielder Nathan Church had multiple Gold Glove level plays and the RBI double that gave the Chiefs their only run.

In the video above is a story on ace pitcher Nathan Church and how his quiet personality has led him to loud numbers.

Friday was the end of the Curley Boo Johnson Basketball Life Skills camps. Metamora junior Matthew Zobrist and Elmwood senior Mae Herman spoke on what it meant to mentor younger kids and coach alongside Curley.

It was fun coaching. Really good kids and jhust making them get better getting them a bunch of reps. Telling them to get in the gym. Really fun. They work hard. They work hard. And Curley’s awesome man. He’s so fun to be around. Matthew Zobrist