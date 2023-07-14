PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – The Peoria Chiefs won in walk-off fashion over Wisconsin Timber Rattlers 3-2 to start the second half of the season.

The team took a no-hitter into the 8th inning before Wisconsin came back to tie. New Chiefs ace Trent Baker hurled six hitless innings with six strikeouts.

The Kernels Collegiate League semifinals were held at the Corn Crib Friday night. The Blue Caps and the Bobcats upset the No. 1 Normal Ground Sloths and the No. 2 Peoria Merchants, respectively, to move to Saturday’s championship game.

Peoria City Soccer will head to their last game on the road Saturday. But not before two Central Illinois stars reflected on how blessed they are to play over the summer where they grew up. Fully story included in the video above.