PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Several teams clinched playoff spots by moving to 6-0 Friday night.

Morton beat Limestone 57-0 to lock up a playoff spot.

Dunlap defeated Canton 48-0 to stay undefeated.

Washington cruised past East Peoria 72-8 to become playoff eligible.

Metamora beat Pekin on Homecoming 48-14.

Normal Community clinched a playoff spot on the road against Danville in a 42-10 win.

Peoria High zipped past Richwoods 76-13 at home.

Normal West shut out Manual at home 54-0.

Notre Dame beat Champaign Central 53-21 to become playoff eligible.

Bloomington won against Champaign Centennial 34-20 on the road.

U-High crushed Urbana 73-6 to become playoff eligible at 5-1.

Olympia lost to undefeated Maroa Forsyth 35-26/

Central Catholic clinched a playoff spot with a 35-21 win over St. Joe Ogden.

Tri-Valley is headed to the postseason after a 28-8 win over Dee-Mack.

El Paso-Gridley beat Ridgeview-Lexington 47-18.

Eureka cruised past Tremont 63-6.

Heyworth won 42-22 over Rushville Industry to move to 5-1 and are now playoff eligible.

Elmwood-Brimfield lost to Mercer County 20-12.

Other teams to move to 6-0 and lock up a playoff spot: