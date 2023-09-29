PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Several teams clinched playoff spots by moving to 6-0 Friday night.
Morton beat Limestone 57-0 to lock up a playoff spot.
Dunlap defeated Canton 48-0 to stay undefeated.
Washington cruised past East Peoria 72-8 to become playoff eligible.
Metamora beat Pekin on Homecoming 48-14.
Normal Community clinched a playoff spot on the road against Danville in a 42-10 win.
Peoria High zipped past Richwoods 76-13 at home.
Normal West shut out Manual at home 54-0.
Notre Dame beat Champaign Central 53-21 to become playoff eligible.
Bloomington won against Champaign Centennial 34-20 on the road.
U-High crushed Urbana 73-6 to become playoff eligible at 5-1.
Olympia lost to undefeated Maroa Forsyth 35-26/
Central Catholic clinched a playoff spot with a 35-21 win over St. Joe Ogden.
Tri-Valley is headed to the postseason after a 28-8 win over Dee-Mack.
El Paso-Gridley beat Ridgeview-Lexington 47-18.
Eureka cruised past Tremont 63-6.
Heyworth won 42-22 over Rushville Industry to move to 5-1 and are now playoff eligible.
Elmwood-Brimfield lost to Mercer County 20-12.
Other teams to move to 6-0 and lock up a playoff spot:
- Farmington (won 28-6 at Macomb)
- Knoxville (won 42-12 over Illini West)
- LeRoy (won 35-19 over Fisher)
- Stark County (won 24-14 at ROWVA)