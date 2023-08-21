PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Peoria Notre Dame boys soccer defeated Quincy Notre Dame 5-0 Monday in a season opener that featured two defending state champions. Kayden Hudson finished with two goals for PND.

Washington boys soccer defeated Richwoods 3-0 in a Mid-Illini/Big 12 Conference battle.

In volleyball season openers, Washington swept the Richwoods Knights 25-22, 25-17. Morton defeated Peoria Notre Dame in straight sets as well.

At the Limestone Golf Invitational, East Peoria’s Connor Watson was the medalist and Washington was the team champion.

Enjoy the highlights.