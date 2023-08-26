PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Several Friday night football games were pushed back to Saturday due to the weather.

Tri-Valley beat Warrensburg 35-7, Farmington beat Illini West on the road 39-12, and Tremont lost to Clinton 43-6.

In soccer, Dunlap boys tied Mahomet-Seymour 1-1. MS scored a penalty kick with 15 minutes remaining. The Eagles had two solid chances in the final 5 minutes to win the match, but the shots sailed high.

Washington Panthers girls cross country won a meet hosted by Normal West while the boys team finished third.

Central Catholic hosted a girls golf tournament. PND’s Ella Coulter was the medalist, shooting 75. U-High was the team winner with a final score of 318.

Enjoy the highlights.