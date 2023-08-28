PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – The Intercity Boys Soccer tournament kicked off Monday with Normal West beating Central Catholic 6-2 and U-High beating Bloomington 8-0.

In volleyball action, IVC beat Notre Dame in two close sets and Morton swept Tremont.

Former Manual and Illini basketball star Da’Monte Williams was sworn in with 15 other recruits as new officers in the Peoria Police Department.

“It’s a pretty big day. Be part of another team. Just being able to work with other people who have the same goals. I’m exciting, it’s all new to me but I’m always willing to learn. And help whenever I can help.” Da’Monte Williams