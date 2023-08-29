PEORIA, Illinois (MWBD) – Normal West swept Metamora in a battle of two of Central Illinois’ best volleyball teams Tuesday night.

The Wildcats dominated the first set 25-9 and squeaked by in the second set 25-22.

In another Big 12 vs. Mid-Illini game, Dunlap swept Richwoods.

In boys soccer, Washington beat Metamora 5-0 in both schools’ Mid-Illini conference openers.

At the Metamora cross country invite, Eureka’s Meika Bender took home first place and the Hornets were also team champs.

On the boys side, Peoria Notre Dame’s Andrew Elward won in 15:46, which was 30 seconds faster than second place.

Morton won a golf competition over Pekin and Washington and Dunlap defeated Pekin in soccer.