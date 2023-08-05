PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – The Peoria Chiefs won their 7th straight game in another low-scoring affair, a 3-0 victory over the Quad Cities River Bandits. All three runs came in the first inning.

Normal Community senior Ali Ince is repping Team USA in Puerto Rico for the U-20 Pan-American Championships, where she’ll be competing in the 800.

Super excited, it’s going to be so fun. Not only to like get to travel with the best people in our country but also going to see different people and talk about their training and how they do it like where they live. That’ll be so cool. I’m just super excited and really grateful for this experience. Ali Ince

Scott Phegley defeated Ryan Brown for the Peoria City Golf Championship Saturday, winning 1 up.