PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – The Bradley Braves have dropped their first two Missouri Valley Conference games after starting 6-0 for the first time in 38 years.

The Braves fell to Indiana State 85-77, their usually reliable defense burned by the Sycamores red-hot three point shooting. In the first half alone, Indiana State went 10-19 from beyond the arc to take a 19-point lead at halftime.

Bradley got it down to a six-point game with five minutes remaining when junior point guard Connor Hickman, their second-leading scorerer and one of the undisputed leaders of the Braves, went down with an apparent ankle injury. He went to the locker room and did not return. Coach Brian Wardles said Hickman will be evaluated full on Sunday.

The Braves have a month to shake off the rough start to their MVC schedule. Their next conference game will not be until January. Coach Wardle said reshuffling the roster if Hickman is out for an extended period of time will be his biggest challenge.

This team came out and buzzed us in the first half so much I mean we fought back just ran out of gas again. I gotta be smart with this team gotta figure things out. I don’t know what Hicks’ status is, but we’re gonna need some guys to step up. We need our bench to be better. Our freshmen need to play like juniors and seniors now especially in the Valley play Brian Wardle

High school hoops winners for boys on Saturday included Morton, East Peoria, Richwoods, Peoria Notre Dame, Central Catholic, and Illini Bluffs. For the girls, Peoria High, Peoria Notre Dame, IVC, and Peoria Heights won their respective contests.

Illinois Wesleyan men with a 77-67 win over Caroll and the women won 65-59