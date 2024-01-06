PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Connor Hickman shined for Bradley in a 25-point performance as the Braves routed Missouri State 86-60 Saturday afternoon.

The win was the Braves fourth straight since the return of Hickman from an ankle injury and moved them to 2-2 in Missouri Valley Conference play.

The Bears got the second-half deficit down to 10 with nine minutes left to play. The Braves then closed the game on a 28-12 run.

Illinois State lost to Southern Illinois for their second straight MVC defeat. The Salukis shot 55% from the field in a 71-64 win over ISU.

In high school hoops, Washington, Richwoods, and Peoria Heights girls basketball won. Their highlights are included above.

Morton finished third at their wrestling tournament.