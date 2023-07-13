Coach Cassady resigns

PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Dunlap High School is starting a search for a new girls basketball ciac, Heather Cassady, a 1998 graduate of the school, resigned from her position.

In 11 years at the helm, she compiled 170 wins. In the previous 10 years before her arrival, the program had eight head coaches, per the PJ Star’s Adam Duvall.

The Eagles went 23-7 before falling in the regional final to the eventual 3A third-place team Peoria High.

Ali Ince prepares for Puerto Rico

Two months after taking home three gold medals at the state track meet, Normal Community’s Ali Ince can add another bullet point on her resume.

The soon-to-be senior qualified over the weekend in Oregon to compete for Team USA in the Pan-American U-20 Championships in Puerto Rico next month.

She’ll be running in the 800-meter run, her favorite race, and is ready to meet competitors from around the world.

Super excited, it’s going to be so fun. Not only to like get to travel with the best people in our country but also going to see diffferent people and talk about their training and how they do it like where they live. That’ll be so cool. I’m just super excited and really grateful for this experience Ali Ince

Ince says the team is flying out August 2 and she’s counting down the days.

Peoria City Soccer thanks fans

Before Peoria City hit the road for its final game of the season on Saturday, they wanted to say thank you to the loyal fans of Peoria.

After record-breaking attendance for their last home game on Sunday, the team hosted supporters at Donnelly’s Irish Pub.

Central Illinois natives on the team Noah Madrigal and Wesley Gibson are thankful to have grown up in a soccer-loving area.

I mean it was amazing. It was a Sunday night so we didn’t know how many people would come out and support. But it turned out to be a really memorable night and I’m glad I got to be a part of it. Noah Madrigal