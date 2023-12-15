PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – After their best start in nearly four decades, Bradley basketball lost their fourth straight game Friday night, dropping a home game to Cleveland State 76-69. The Braves are now 6-4 after winning their first six.

No. 1 in 4A Normal Community cruised to a Big 12 conference win Friday night 72-28 over Bloomington. Peoria Richwoods took down Peoria High 66-51. Lathan Sommerville scored his 1,000th career point and the Rutgers commit finished with 34 total for the night.

In the Mid-Illini, Washington handed East Peoria their first conference loss 59-36. Defending 3A state champ Metamora beat Pekin 76-57. Iowa commit Cooper Koch finished with 20 points. Morton cruised easily over Limestone 69-17.

Other winners included: Manual, Normal West, Dunlap, Fieldcrest, Central Catholic, Illini Bluffs, and Peoria Christian.

Enjoy the highlights.