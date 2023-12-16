PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Metamora, El Paso-Gridley, Peoria Christian, Dee-Mack, Peoria Notre Dame, Morton, and Princeville boys picked up wins Saturday afternoon.

No. 3 in 1A Illini Bluffs upset No. 1 in 2A Rockridge 56-41. Toby Cooper finished with 18 points and Josh Vaughn hit three 3-pointers in the second half off the bench.

Illinois Wesleyan women won at No. 11 University of Chicago on the road for their 7th consecutive victory. ICC women beat Kankakee 76-43 for their fourth straight win.

In high school girls basketball, Canton and Pekin picks up wins.