PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Bradley star guard Connor Hickman returned Thursday night in their matchup against Division II Truman State. He’d been out with an ankle injury since November, during which the Braves suffered a five-game losing streak.

Bradley won 69-47 and Malevy Leons finished with 15 points to lead the team.

In high school boys tournament action, state-ranked Morton beat state-ranked Peoria Notre Dame 51-33 in the Pekin Holiday tournament quarterfinal.

Normal Community boys advanced to the State Farm Classic Large School Boys semifinals with a dominating win over Chicago North Lawndale.

Other boys winners included: El Paso-Gridley, Princeville, Illini Bluffs, Farmington, Metamora, Prairie Central, and Lexington.

In the girls State Farm Classic, Normal Community and Washington both advanced to the semifinals with wins.

Other girls tournaments winners included: Peoria High, Elmwood, Morton, and Dee-Mack