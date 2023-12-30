PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Normal Community boys and girls both won the State Farm Classic Championships Saturday night.

The girls beat Morton 51-46 in a game that saw a double-digit Normal lead dwindle down to two points with 90 seconds remaining. Morton called a timeout in the final seconds, but did not have one remaining. Olivia Corson hit the two technical free throws to ice the game.

The NCHS boys beat Metea Academy by double-digits to win the boys trophy.

El Paso-Gridley boys won the small school boys title over St. Joseph-Ogden on a buzzer-beating three by Chancesaye Maxon Jr.

Metamora in the Jack Tosh tournament won in overtime of the championship game over Bolingbrook. Iowa commit Cooper Koch hit the game-winning shot.

Other winners included Illinois State over Bradley and Washington High girls. Enjoy the highlights.