PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Illinois State men won another home game by just enough, a thrilling, 62-59 victory over Northern Kentucky Wednesday night at CEFCU Arena.

Kendall Lewis led in scoring with 15 and Dalton Banks hit the go-ahead three in the final minute to give the Redbirds their final lead.

Illinois Wesleyan men and ICC women also won on their home courts.

In high school hoops, Pekin boys beat Delevan at home and Olympia won on the road against Dee-Mack.

Enjoy the highlights.