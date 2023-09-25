PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – One of the most heavily-recruited athletes in Central Illinois high school history has made her college choice. Peoria High senior Aaliyah Guyton is a top-100 girls basketball player in the nation.

The point guard is currently ranked 60th in the country and narrowed her choices down to Illinois, Iowa, Michigan State, Nebraska and Pittsburgh, five schools from power conferences. She made her announcement by pulling off her warm-up top, and then turning around to reveal she’s heading to national runner-up Iowa.

“When I went there I just felt really confident in what they had to offer for me. And what I have to offer for them as well. I’m confident that I can make a big impact in their program. They have been very genuine with me. It’s the conclusion I have come to and I feel like it’s best for me.” Aaliyah Guyton, Peoria High guard

She will sign her national letter of intent in November.

U-High won the Intercity Volleyball Championship Monday night, beating Normal West 25-20, 27-25 in a high-intensity match.