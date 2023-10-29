NORMAL, Illinois (WMBD) – Illinois State and Illinois Wesleyan Universities met on the basketball court for the first time in 53 years for a charity scrimmage.

ISU men and women both cruised to victories but both schools knew it was about more than just the game.

“You’re in an environment where you have two competing fan bases. There’s some echoes when one team scores and the other doesn’t. It was energized.” Ryan Pedon/ISU head coach

“What a great atmosphere. To step on the floor two weeks into practice and to have that kind of experience and atmosphere to play in front of was pretty special. I think you can tell from our faces that we hoped to have a better showing and play a little bit better.”> Ron Rose/IWU head coach

