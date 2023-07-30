PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – The Peoria Chiefs walked off the South Bend Cubs 5-4 in the 10th inning. Nathan Church made a home-run robbing catch in the 6th and threw a runner out at the plate in the 10th to give Peoria a big boost defensively.

Greyson Doscotch and Susie Sorenson won the men’s and women’s open of the Tri-County Singles Tennis Tournament, repsectively.

The 2023 TT Motorcycle Races were held at the Peoria Motorcycle Club.

Morton native Tommy Kuhl finished third at a tournament on the PGA Canadian Tour this weekend.

Enjoy the highlights.