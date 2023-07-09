PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – The end of the John Deere Classic Sunday also brought the end of an incredible week for Tommy Kuhl.

The Morton native and Illini All-American making his PGA tour debut this week.

Despite missing the cut, Tommy said there’s a number of things that will always stick with him.

From hearing his name announced on the first tee, to making birdie putts his first two holes. But what he’ll remember most was the backing from the Morton faithful.

Blessed just to have family friends, people from the Morton area who support me. I obviously wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for their support of them and I can’t thank all them enough for making the trip over. Just seeing everyone here just kind of….just feel comfortable. I don’t know why. Just having the support around me no matter if I was playing good or bad it seemed like they were still cheering. Tommy Kuhl

Peoria City soccer won their regular season home finale 6-1 over Springfield FC.