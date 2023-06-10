PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – The IBCA All-Star Games in Pontiac presented Dylan Bazzell’s family with his jersey in a ceremony before the game on Saturday.

Bazzell was named an all-star before his death back in March. His team also held up his jersey in a group photo.

The boys and girls games were loaded with Central Illinois stars including Metamora’s Drew Tucker and Tyson Swanson. Redbird head coach Danny Grieves was the coach of the South team.

The girls south team included Dunlap’s Sophia Remmel, Fieldcrest’s Ashlyn May, and Peoria High’s Denali-Craig Edwards, and others. The team was coached by Denali’s father Meechie Edwards.

Cardinals No. 2 prospect Tink Hence picked up the first win of his professional career Saturday night going five full innings, giving up just one run on five hits and three strikeouts. The Chiefs won 10-2.

The first round of the River Cup was held at the Coyote Creek Golf Club in Bartonville. Heading into Sunday, Team Tazwood leads 3.5 to 2.5.

Peoria-area baseball legend Jim Thome is a state champion. He was an assistant coach for his son’s team Nazareth Academy which won the 4A title on Saturday.

Enjoy the highlights.