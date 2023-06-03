PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Illini Bluffs softball lost 7-6 in the 1A state championship game in their bid for a third consecutive title.

The Tigers were up 3-0, fell behind 6-3, and then tied it in the late innings. But St. Bede put up a run in the 7th to win the championship.

LeRoy softball, in their first ever Final Four appearance, won the third place game 4-3.

In the 1A state baseball championship, Henry-Senachwine lost 8-0 in their first-ever title game. The Mallards finish their greatest season in school history as runner-ups.

Richwoods baseball lost 8-5 in the 3A sectional championship to end their magical postseason run. After going just 6-23 in the regular season, the Knights rattled off three playoff wins to reach the Sweet 16.

Heartland Community College baseball won their program’s first DII NJCAA championship with an 8-6 win over Southeastern.

Peoria City soccer lost 2-0 at home to Chicago City SC.