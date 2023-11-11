PEORIA, ILLINOIS (WMBD) – Illinois football beats Indiana 48-45 in overtime. Illinois State beats Murray State 44-7 in their home finale.

Bradley basketball won their home opener 72-66 in overtime to move to 2-0 this season. Both games have been won in overtime. Connor Hickman finished with 21 points for the Braves.

Hartsburg-Emden fell short in the 1A volleyball state championship game to Galena 25-23, 25-16. Senior Addie Beekman came up with 15 kills in her final match with the Staggs. She was emotional after the game explaining what the school meant to her.

I love my coach more than anything….and we believe that we are great…and we were….and we’re going to be great for the rest of our lives. Addie Beekman

There’s no disappoint here. I mean, just to be able to play on the last game on the last day, there’s nothing disappointing about that. I mean everybody wants to win right. I mean if not everyone wanted to win, why would you play? We have 49 people in our high school. 49! If you want to measure that up with Galena, it’s a David vs. Goliath story right. Like they’re number one…we’re number 3. We were the underdogs. And I thought we gave it a heck of a run. So disappointed? No I thought we gave it a heck of a run. Coach Jennifer Hayes

Washington and Normal Community both won in their respective football state quarterfinal games to move to the semifinal games.

Central Catholic and Olympia saw their seasons come to an end.

Enjoy the highlights.