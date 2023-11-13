PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Monday marked the start of the 2023-2024 girls high school basketball season.

Peoria Notre Dame, considered a major contender for the 2A state title opened against St. Bede in the opening round of the Pontiac Turkey Tip-off. The game featured the debut of freshman Emy Wardle, who is teaming up with her sister, senior Mya Wardle.

The Irish cruised to an 85-21 win with Julia Mingus leading the way with 19 points.

Other winners on Monday included Normal Community, Central Catholic, Fieldcrest, Brimfield, East Peoria, Canton, Limestone, and Peoria Heights.

Enjoy the highlights.