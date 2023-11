PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Bradley men’s basketball cruised to a win 86-63 at Carver Arena Monday night over Tarleton State.

The Braves shot lights out from beyond the arc, 17-28 overall from three. Five different Braves finished in double-digit figures.

In high school girls basketball, winners tonight included Peoria High, Richwoods, Washington, Eureka, Pekin and Notre Dame.

The Irish’s win was highlights by Mya Wardle scoring her 1,000th career point.