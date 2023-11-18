PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Washington football coach Darrell Crouch took the field for the final time on Saturday. The Panthers lost 34-18 in the 6A state semifinals to defending state champion East St. Louis.

Washington was down to a backup quarterback late in the fourth quarter down 26-3. Two touchdowns from running back Kainon McQueary and a recovered onside kick made it a one-score game with three minutes to play.

But East St. Louis escaped a sack on 3rd and long and scored to ice the game.

I can’t be any more proud in this team. We did great. We did great. We can’t sit anything, down but we just did a great job this year. He’s a big role model. I’ve been looking up to him my whole life. Going out with him means the world, we did it for him and we did it for each other. Kainon McQueary, Washington Running Back

Unbelievable, it’s been a great 19 years. For my family, for my kids. It’s going to be tough, you know I love my teaching job here in driver’s ed. The student body is a great student body, all our sports. I’m going to miss all those type of things. Just thank our town for turning out and our boys for believing.

Darrell Crouch, Washington Head Football Coach

Normal Community saw their season come to an end in the 7A semifinals, losing at Downers Grove North 48-0.

Peoria Notre Dame girls basketball beat East Peoria in the Pontiac Turkey Tip-off 85-28. Morton girls picked up their first win, defeating Rock Island 55-34.

Bloomington High and Central Catholic won in their matchups of the Intercity Girls basketball tournament.

Enjoy the highlights.