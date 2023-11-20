PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Normal Community, a state contender in 4A this year, rolled to an opening night 68-43 win over Bloomington in the Intercity tournament. The Ironmen’s size was on display with 10 total dunks throughout the contest.

Normal West won in the second game of the night 55-44 over Central Catholic.

Other boys winners on opening night included Canton, Farmington, Tremont, and Brimfield.

The Brimfield girls beat 50-13 Tremont in the opening night of their Thanksgiving tournament.

Enjoy the highlights.