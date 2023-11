PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Bradley beat Vermont Saturday night 77-70 to move to 6-0 for the first time in 38 years.

Connor Hickman led with 17 points while Malevy Leons scored 16, going 10-10 from the free throw line.

FINAL Bradley 79

Vermont 70



Braves are 6-0. Malevy Leons finishes with 16 and goes 10-10 from the FT line.



Darius Hannah 17 points, 6 boards. Connor Hickman 14 points, shot 50% from three.



Another quality non-con win. https://t.co/MNtj4EkqPg — Patrick Cunningham (@pmc3_83) November 26, 2023

High school basketball winners Saturday included Farmington, Normal West, and U-High boys. For girls, Peoria High and Elmwood took home wins.

Wrestling season also featured tournaments in Illini Bluffs and Normal Community.

Enjoy the highlights.