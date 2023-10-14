PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Illinois State dismantled Indiana State on homecoming day 44-7. After Zack Annexstad threw a pick-six in the first minute of the game, ISU fired off 44 unanswered points and held the Sycamores to under 170 yards in total offense.

Eureka College lost 42-14 at home to Wisconsin Lutheran.

Metamora defeated U-High in the championship match of the Saints Fall Classic at Illinois Wesleyan.

In the Big 12, Normal West’s Julie Bach and Normal Community’s Joey Yarros won the conference cross country meet.