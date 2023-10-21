PEORIA, Illinois – It was Selection Saturday and all the first-round high school football playoff matchups were revealed by the IHSA.

WMBD Sports has compiled a list of all games involving Central Illinois schools, click here.

Peoria Notre Dame soccer beat Big 12 rival Richwoods 7-0 for the 2A regional title. The defending state champs head to the section tournament, which will be held at Peoria Stadium next week.

Peoria Christian won 4-0 over Rock Island Allewan in the 2A sectional semifinals. They’ll face the defending state champs Quincy Notre Dame in the Sweet 16 next week.

Eureka girls and Elmwood-Brimfield boys took home team titles at a cross country regional meet. Washington girls swim won the Mid-Illini conference meet.

Dunlap girls tennis took home their first-ever state trophy. Doubles partners Sophie Muir and Alassea Michel also finished in third.