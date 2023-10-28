PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Reigning 2A soccer state champion Peoria Notre Dame beat Dunlap 2-1 in a sectional final to advance to the state quarterfinals.

Peoria Christian and U-High soccer advanced to the 1A state tournament with wins on Saturday. They will play in separate semifinals at Hoffman Estates in Chicago next week.

Winners in the first round of the football playoffs include: Normal West, Metamora, Central Catholic, Tri-Valley, Farmington, Olympia, Prairie Central, and LeRoy.

Cross country sectionals were held around Central Illinois.

Enjoy the highlights.